Haverfordwest is finally on the verge of getting a new youth centre.

At a full council meeting on February 24, Haverfordwest Town Council voted in favour of the package brought to the table by Pembrokeshire County Council and members of the town council’s negotiating team.

There had been confusion when it looked as though PCC all but announced the deal after a county council cabinet meeting on February 14.

However the deal was still to be voted on by the town council, who own the building, which they did on February 24.

There were questions as to why the deal was announced, before being voted on by town councillors.

Mayor Alan Buckfield assured that nothing was to be finalised until after the town vote.

“At the time (of the announcement) neither the clerk or I received any indications of decisions," he said.

“The clerk and I were given plenary powers to negotiate, not a decision, that will be decided later on in this meeting.”

The town council voted in favour of the arrangement, with the outgoing Mayor Buckfield saying it was one of the final things he wanted to achieve before he left council.

Steve Davies, one of the team negotiating the deal on PCC’s side, described the service to be offered by the youth centre as ‘Rolls-Royce’.

“The Picton Centre is a really good offer for the town’s youth and the community," he said.

"There is good space round it and it is close to transport links.”

PCC Cllr Tom Tudor, one of the original councillors to sign the NoM to bring the motion for a youth club in Haverfordwest forward, said he was delighted to see the county and town administrations working together.

“I am delighted for Steve and his team to have got this far," he said.

"It is an ideal place, close to the skate park and the facilities at Picton allow other activities such as cooking and various clubs. This is definitely good news for Haverfordwest.”

Picton House will be rented off the town council by PCC for a period of 10 years at a rate of £23,000 per annum with running costs also being paid by PCC.

