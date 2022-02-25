Pembrokeshire rugby round-up / BY JOHN ADEY

IN the rugby matches that went ahead in the aftermath of Storm Eunice, it proved to be a tough afternoon for Pembrokeshire’s clubs, with defeats for Crymych, Pembroke and Tenby United in Divisions One and Two West.

Crymych, having recently pushed high-flying Newcastle Emlyn to the limit, were expected to overcome Llanelli Wanderers in Division One West at Stradey Park – but in a below-par performance the Preseli men went down 15-3 away.

Wanderers went into the clash with only one win behind them and three defeats, whereas Crymych had hit the winning trail on three occasions.

Yet it was Llanelli who controlled much of the contest, leading at half-time and eventually running out comfortable winners.

The homesters led 7-3 after the opening 40 minutes, with their points coming from a well-worked try by Ellis Evans, converted by outside half Lewis Jones, whilst centre Ifan Davies landed a penalty for the visitors.

Llanelli continued in the ascendancy during the second period, and it came as no great surprise when Ben Chiffi crossed for a second try, again converted by Jones, to secure the win.

To add to Crymych’s frustrations, they lost skipper Carwyn Phillips and Dafydd Gibby to injuries, and fellow back rower Osian Davies had to be taken to Morriston Hospital for treatment.

Crymych will look to bounce back from their fourth league defeat of the season at home to Gorseinon on March 5.

Elsewhere, Pembroke’s tough season continued as they went down 24-7 at Penclawdd, making it eight defeats from eight league matches this season.

Relegation rivals Penclawdd ran in three second half tries to secure the win and a bonus point, after tight-head prop Liam Davey had given them the Penclawdd the lead with a try converted by winger Alex Hughes.

The Scarlets drew level when Lewys Gibby went over for a try, and full back Lewis Davies added the extras, but second-half tries from loose-head prop Joshua Lynn and centre Morgan Brown, with a brace, secured the win for the home side, with No 10 Iwan Jones adding a conversion.

Meanwhile Whitland’s match against Felinfoel was postponed, and they will hope to resume action at home to Llanelli Wanderers on March 5.

In the only match to go ahead in Division Two West, Tenby United went down 21-12 at high-flying Nangaredig despite a spirited performance.

The Seasiders went over for tries from flanker Will Swales and prop Ethan Morgan, with outside half converting, but tries from centre Rob Schiavone, full-back Lee Williams and winger Richard Evans won it in the end, with outside half Meirion Davies converting all three scores for the league leaders.

Cardigan’s Division Three West A match away against Llangwm went ahead at the weekend, despite very swampy conditions at Pill Lane, and it was the visitors who emerged as 12-16 winners on the day.

The conditions suited the heavy Llangwm pack, but Cardigan scrummaged better than in recent games and more than held their own up front.

A makeshift Cardigan front row of Ben Cox, Luke Palmer-Davies and Andrew Fletcher impressed, while blindside flanker Kester Adams was outstanding throughout and fully-deserved his second half try.

The Cardis led 7-3 at the interval from a try by outside half Llyr Jones, who dummied his way over the line and promptly converted the score.

Centre Luke Hayman slotted a penalty for the home side.

The second half developed into a real slog and both sets of players deserved praise for attempting to entertain the hardy supporters.

All-action back-rower Kester Robertson-Adams went over for a second Cardigan try, while Hayman landed a second penalty for the hosts.

Tom Taylor and his Cardi team-mates face a tough task on March 5 when hosting high-flying Lampeter, whose scheduled match at home to Aberaeron was postponed.

St Davids had high hopes of notching their first win of the season in Division Three West A when their match at Neyland was abandoned just before the hour when leading 12-5.

An alleged comment made by a Neyland player after earlier warnings, caused the official to walk off the field and abandon the game, and it will likely be declared void by the WRU, leaving the Saints’ record at five matches and five defeats.

A strong start from the Saints saw them take the lead when prop Dan Murphy powered his way for the opening try, and Neyland were reduced to 14 men when second row Mark James was red-carded for alleged foul and abusive language, despite the home side’s claims that it wasn’t him who made them.

Centre Charlie Dearden was also sin-binned, but a fired-up Neyland hit back with an excellent try from winger Henry Mcbeth, who raced up the touchline after good work from full back Patrick Bellerby.

Scrum half Owen Hamer was yellow-carded for the home side and St Davids scored a second try through Aaron Foster, which Morgan Davies did well to convert into the elements.

Alleged comments from players and supporters to the referee, however, spoiled it.