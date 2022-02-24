Dyfed-Powys Police are dealing with a two-vehicle crash between Haverfordwest and Wolfcastle.
Officers have confirmed that they are currently at the scene dealing with the incident on the A40.
Police have asked motorists to avoid the area if possible as long delays are expected.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are currently at the scene of a two-car collision on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle.
"The report came in at 4.10pm. Motorists are asked to avoid the area while the closure is in place. Long delays are expected."
More to follow as we get it.
