Traffic Wales have reported that the road between Haverfordwest and Wolfcastle has reopened both ways following a two vehicle crash.
Dyfed-Powys Police were called to the scene to deal with the incident on the A40 on Thursday afternoon.
The road was temporarily closed and police asked motorists to avoid the area if possible as long delays were expected.
A spokesperson for the force said: "We are at the scene of a two-car collision on the A40 between Haverfordwest and Wolfscastle.
"The report came in at 4.10pm. Motorists were asked to avoid the area while the closure is in place. Long delays were expected."
