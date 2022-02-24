London Theatre Week is back, which means discounted and exclusive tickets prices to London's biggest shows.
Musical fans can get tickets to hit shows including Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Back to the Future, Frozen and so much more.
The deals all end on March 6 with over 40 shows offering tickets at prices of £15, £25, £35, and £45.
But you'll have to be quick as all tickets are subject to availability and many will be for specific performances only.
To make sure you don't miss out on any of the shows we've listed highlights of the productions offering discounted tickets.
West End Shows Discounted Tickets
Back To The Future
The musical is based on the 1980s hit movie and has received thousands of positive reviews thanks to its original music and exciting stage production.
You can buy tickets now for Back To The Future for just £24 via London Theatre Direct.
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Based on the worldwide loved books and characters, the Cursed Child is a must-see for Potter fans.
Tickets are on sale now from £16 via London Theatre Direct.
Come From Away
The award-winning original musical tells a poignant story of a small community coming together during recent history's worst tragedies.
You can save up to £51.90 now with tickets from £20 via London Theatre Direct.
Frozen The Musical
The Disney production is a must-see for any fans of the movie, with its impressive costumes, stage production, and of course fantastic music.
Get tickets now starting at £30 via London Theatre Direct.
Pretty Woman
Based on the Julia Roberts film, the musical production will make you fall in love with the classic story all over again.
Tickets start at £18 via London Theatre Direct.
Full list of shows taking part in London Theatre Week
- & Juliet
- A Number, After the End
- Anything Goes
- Back to the Future
- Cinderella
- Clybourne Park
- COCK
- Come From Away
- Dear Evan Hansen
- Death Drop
- Dirty Dancing
- Dr. Who - Time Fracture
- Frozen
- Get Up
- Stand Up! The Bob Marley Musical
- Grease
- Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
- Heathers
- Jersey Boys
- Les Misérables
- Life of Pi
- Magic Mike Live!
- Mamma Mia!
- Mary Poppins
- Matilda
- My Fair Lady
- Only Fools and Horses
- Phantom of the Opera
- Saturday Night Fever
- Straight Line Crazy
- The Book of Mormon
- The Choir of Man
- The Drifters Girl
- The Glass Menagerie
- The Glow
- The Great Gatsby
- The Lion King
- The Mousetrap
- The Ocean at the End of the Lane
- The Play That Goes Wrong
- The Seagull
- The Southbury Child
- The Woman in Black
- Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
- Witness for the Prosecution.
