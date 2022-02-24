World Book Day is a day for literature, illustrations and reading, and what better way to celebrate than to dress up as your children's favourite characters.

This year World Book Day is held on Thursday, March 3, also marking its 25th anniversary.

There are lots of exciting events to get involved with including a live stream with Matilda and friends from the Cambridge Theatre.

There is also a line of 12 books that are available to buy with a £1 World Book Day token - find out more here.

We have rounded up a selection of World Book Day costumes for your children to dress up and look like their favourite characters.

World Book Day costumes from Sainsbury's, Disney and more...





Fancydress.com

We love this Willy Wonka costume, which comes with a top hat, jacket, waistcoat and cane.

Other Roald Dahl costumes available are Charlie Bucket, Matilda and the BFG.

Dress like the famous Harry Potter stars including Hermione, Harry and Newt Scamander.

David Walliams' popular books become reality with Mr Stink, Gangsta Granny and Billionaire Boy.

Tu at Sainsbury's

This Horrid Henry costume is perfect for anyone who has a teacher like Miss Battle-Axe, or a Greasy Greta the Demon Dinner Lady.

Dress up like Blue Bo Peep from Toy Story 4 or Jessie in these outfits priced from just £14.

We also love this Paddington costume and Cruella outfit, which comes with a wig so you can look just like her!

If you're looking for accessories, Sainsbury's is selling a cat, lion or fox kit with a tail, face paint and ears for just £6.

Matalan

Take yourself to the wonderful world of Oz with this Dorothy costume, or visit Infinity and Beyond with this Buzz Lightyear costume.

We also love these Marvel costumes, which come in Hulk, Eternals, Black Panther and many more.

Or why not dress as Mary Poppins or Alice In Wonderland with these gorgeous dresses?

The Range

The Range has some very affordable costumes on offer, including this Snow Princess Dress which comes with a cape for £8.99.

This Batman outfit comes with a cape and mask, perfect to turn yourself into the popular DC hero.

There is also a Buzz Lightyear costume for £19.99, which includes a jumpsuit and a purple snood hat.

Disney

Disney has lots of costumes, some of which are on sale.

We love this Moana costume and this Rapunzel outfit from Tangled.

There are also plenty of things for babies, including this Minnie Mouse bodysuit and Donald Duck outfit which can be personalised.