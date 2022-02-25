Pembrokeshire County Council cabinet member Phil Baker is to step down from local government.

Cllr Baker, 65, who has represented Saundersfoot on the authority since 2008, has decided ‘after much soul-searching’ not to seek re-election in May.

He will also not be standing for Saundersfoot Community Council, where he has been a member since 1998 and is a former chairman.

“I want to go on my own terms, and the time is right,” said Cllr Baker, who since 2017 has been the cabinet member with responsibilities for infrastructure, licensing and major events. He was also appointed to the Pembrokeshire Coast National Park Authority.

He retired from his job as a public liaision officer with construction company Costain to concentrate on his cabinet work.

He said it had “an absolute honour and privilege” to help and support the residents and businesses in Saundersfoot since 2008 and added:

“I hope that on balance I have been able to be part of making the village what it is in 2022. “With the change in the boundary for the Saundersfoot ward, I know that this is the right time to stand down and allow a new county councillor to bring fresh vision and ideas.”

In October 2020, Cllr Baker was proud to be awarded the British Empire Medal for his part in Saundersfoot’s response to the Covid pandemic.

He worked closely with Saundersfoot Connect in supporting vulnerable and isolating residents, and co-ordinating volunteers for both the Covid and ‘flu vaccine roll-out by Saundersfoot Medical Centre.

Cllr Baker said he would look back at his time serving on local committees and organisations as ‘an unforgettable experience’ and would continue to volunteer in the village.

He said he had reached his decision after long discussions with his family – wife Ann, son Sam and daughter-in-law Simone, who he thanked for their support.

He and Ann, not forgetting their lurcher dog Parker, are now looking forward to travelling in the UK and Europe with their camper van and caravan.

He added: ““I wish my successor all the very best - they will be representing a fantastic village with such big-hearted people.”