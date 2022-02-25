THERE was Pembrokeshire success in the recent Weightlifting Wales Championships.

Grace Morris broke the record in her age category, Daniel Davies and Ffion Barnikel won golds, and Kyle Colella came away with a title.

Over the weekend of February 12/13, Bangor University was the venue for the Weightlifting Wales National Age Group Championships.

First to compete in the U15’s age category was Grace Morris who won the gold medal with an exceptionally strong performance.

Grace snatched 48kg and made three successful attempts at the clean and jerk.

The coaching team were especially impressed with Grace for taking the Welsh clean and jerk record to 70kg in her age category.

Second to lift for Team SAW, was Daniel Davies who has recently moved up an age category to the U17 division.

Daniel made six successful lifts, breaking personal bests to obtain 87kg in the snatch and 110kg in the clean and jerk. With this excellent performance, Daniel won the gold medal and Welsh title.

In the 55kg body weight category, U20 division, Ffion Barnikel snatch an impressive 40kg and broke a personal best in the clean and jerk at 53kg.

Ffion’s strong composure throughout the event and excellent lifting won her the gold medal and Welsh title.

Another well done to Lotty Whalley, who in her first year competing in the U20 age category scored the highest Sinclair of all the female lifters who took part in this competition.

When comparing body weight with the amount of weight lifted, Lotty was the best all-round ‘pound for pound’ athlete.

Lotty made competition personal bests and gained the Welsh title, lifting 67kg in the snatch and 86kg in the clean and jerk.

Last to compete was Kyle Collela, in the U20 division.

Kyle snatched 90kg and clean and jerked a huge 125kg.

Kyle has made much progress over the last year and his hard work and dedication paid off by winning the Welsh title.

The athletes, were supported by the SAW coaching team, Jim Horner and Simon Roach.

The Weightlifting club meets regularly each week to train in an encouraging and supportive environment. To find out more please contact office@strengthacademy.wales