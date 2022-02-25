"Alright, I smoked a bit of heroin."

That was a man’s admission after being caught with drugs, a court heard.

On October 1 last year, police had to force their way into Gareth Mann’s house after a tip off there were drugs there.

Prosecuting solicitor Sian Vaughan explained how 35-year-old Mann, of Bunkers Hill, Milford Haven, had put a sofa in front of his front door to stop police entering his property.

When police did eventually enter they found Mann had consumed drugs in his bedroom with Mann admitting he’d smoked heroin in bed.

Mann was also found to have cannabis on him.

Representing the defence, solicitor Tom Lloyd said once the police gained access Mann showed them where the drugs were.

Mr Lloyd went on to say: “My client has been out of prison two years, which is the longest period he’s been out in 20 years.

“He is gutted with his past and the amount of time he has wasted in prison.”

Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 22, Mann pleaded guilty to two charges. One of possessing six grams of cannabis and one of possessing three grams of heroin.

The estimated value of the drugs was over £300.

In sentencing, presiding magistrate Dr Iain Robertson-Steel said there was still time for Mann to turn his life around.

“As an observation you need to get yourself back into treatment to reduce the risk of temptation.

“You are a young man still, with your whole life ahead of you, hopefully you get yourself sorted out and you do not appear in court again.”

Mann was fined £120 for the possession of heroin and £80 for the possession of cannabis. He will also pay costs of £85 and a surcharge of £34.

The drugs were placed under a destruction order.

The outstanding debt is to be paid within 28 days in deduction from benefits.