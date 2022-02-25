West Wales Freemasons have once again chosen Paul Sartori Hospice at Home to benefit from their annual awards in association with the Masonic Charitable Foundation (MCF).
Paul Sartori, which provides end-of-life care and support in Pembrokeshire, has welcomed the £500 grant during an exceptional two years where all services have continued in the face of the impact from the pandemic.
The charity would not be able to maintain its services and meet the public demand without the generosity and support of the community.
Jacky Berry, the charity's assistant clinical co-ordinator, said: “We are very grateful for the recent donation from the West Wales Freemasons.
"Any donation is truly appreciated as our services are in great demand. The money will go towards providing specialist palliative care from our nurses and nursing assistants.”
James Ross, head of West Wales Freemasons, said:
“I am delighted we’ve been able to assist Paul Sartori Hospice at Home. They do an outstanding job helping people with terminal or life limiting conditions, as well as supporting their families through difficult times."
This is just one of 227 grants to hospices around the country from Freemasons. In total, £600,000 will be donated to hospices all over England and Wales this year.
This includes £300,000 which will be distributed to each hospice that receives less than 60 per cent funding from the NHS.
A further £300,000 will be provided to individual hospices across England and Wales via Hospice UK, the national charity for hospice care. The MCF is partnering with Hospice UK to re-imagine day hospice services.
Contributions from Freemasons to hospices have exceeded £15 million in England and Wales since 1984.
For more information on Paul Sartori Hospice at Home and its services, see www.paulsartori.org or call 01437 763223.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.