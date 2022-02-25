A MAN has admitted committing sexual assault on another man, a court heard.
At Milford Haven on December 29 last year Jordan Leigh, of Llannon Road, Llanelli, touched a man who did not give consent and who Leigh did not reasonably believe was consenting.
Fifty-three-year-old Leigh pleaded guilty to the charge at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 23.
He was made to pay compensation of £250 and fined £150.
Leigh was made subject to a community order until August 22, 2023, which included 15 days of rehabilitation activity. The supervising court for this order was Carmarthenshire Magistrates Court.
Leigh was also required to register with police for five years, with the reporting police station being Haverfordwest. The order was to start on February 23.
Leigh will pay £85 costs and a £95 surcharge.
The outstanding debt is to be paid within 28 days.
