Ammanford motorist Meirion Emerson Roberts has been found guilty of causing the death of his close friend Lewis Morgan in a crash by dangerous driving.

Roberts, 26, of Heol Las, Ammanford, had spent the evening of December 4, 2020, drinking cider with work colleagues at The Cottage Inn near Llandeilo, before driving at speeds reaching 100mph.

At 8.45pm he drove his white Vauxhall Corsa through Penygroes Road, Blaenau where it crashed off the road and into a telegraph pole and a wall before coming to a stop on its roof.

Twenty-year-old Lewis Morgan of Carmarthen, died at the scene as a result of severe head trauma sustained in the collision.

Roberts was arrested following the crash and later charged with causing death by dangerous driving. He denied the charge, but admitted causing death by careless driving.

The jury at Swansea Crown Court head how Roberts had driven to the country pub and, despite telling friends he had arranged a lift home, he later drove to Mr Morgan's home in Carmarthen, where he consumed more alcohol.

Roberts and Mr Morgan left the house at about 8.10pm, telling Mr Morgan's brother they were "going for a spin".

CCTV footage showed Roberts and Mr Morgan purchasing alcohol from Bargain Booze in Carmarthen

The court was shown video footage which had been posted onto Snapchat showing Roberts drinking from what appeared to be a bottle of alcohol whilst driving.

At one point the footage centred on the car's speedometer which, according to the prosecutioin, showed the vehicle being driven at 100mph.

When interviewed by police, Roberts admitted that he had been speeding and had drunk "five to six" pints of cider at the pub, as well as half a can of beer on the day of the crash.

Five hours after the crash, he was found to have 54mg of alcohol in 100ml of blood; the legal limit is 80mg.

But Dr Rhys Williams, an expert in breath alcohol analysis, said that by his calculations Roberts would have been over the limit at the time of the crash.

PC Mathew Frazer, a forensic collision investigator at Dyfed-Powys Police, said it was his estimation that Roberts had been speeding in the moments leading up to the crash based on footage of the car captured on different CCTV cameras in the area.

He also told the jury: "Having considered the evidence made available to me I am of the opinion that the cause of the collision was the actions or inactions of the driver Meirion Roberts due to intoxication."

The judge has retired to consider the sentence.