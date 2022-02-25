A woman has been charged with drink-driving following an arrest in Scleddau yesterday evening, Thursday February 24.
Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit stated: "At custody she provided a lowest reading of just under three times the legal limit. She has been bailed to attend court in due course."
