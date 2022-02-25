A Pennar man will face trial in Cardiff next month accused of assault occasioning actual bodily harm.
Craig Bendall, of Stranrear Road, is charged with assaulting another man in Porthcawl on August 23 last year.
His case was heard at Cardiff Magistrates Court on Monday, February 21. Bendall was unable to attend in person as his train from Pembrokeshire was cancelled due to the storm.
However a not guilty plea was entered on his behalf and the court told that he was likely to elect trial by jury.
Bendall, 28, was remanded on bail on the condition that he does not contact any of the prosecution witnesses either directly or indirectly and that he does not visit their addresses.
Bendall will next appear in court on March 7 this year.
