Public Health Wales figures for today (Friday, February 25), state there were a total of 106 new cases of Covid-19 in the Hywel Dda health board area, together with three new Covid-related deaths.
There were 51 new cases in Carmarthenshire, 33 in Pembrokeshire and 22 in Ceredigion since the last report.
The total number of cases across the three counties now stands at 79,4767 – 44,246 in Carmarthenshire, 23,711 in Pembrokeshire and 11,508 in Ceredigion.
Since January 6, Covid-19 testing policy has changed and asymptomatic people do not have to do a PCR test following a positive lateral flow test.
For the seven-day period ending on February 19, there were 18,944 lateral flow testing episodes across the three counties – with a person potentially recording multiple episodes – of which 1,681 were positive.
The total number Covid-related deaths recorded in the Hywel Dda area now stands at 703 throughout the pandemic.
In total, 855 new cases of coronavirus and ten new Covid-related deaths have been reported across Wales bringing the national total to 812,699 cases and 6,979 deaths.
The next update of figures from PHW will be on Monday, as statistics are now only reported on weekdays.
