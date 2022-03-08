It's International Women's Day and here at the Western Telegraph we are proud to champion the successful and inspirational women across the county.

We recently caught up with Sian Smith who runs Millin Brook Luxury Dog Boarding - a hotel for dogs!

Sian has quite a history – she served in the police force for 20 years, 13 of which were as a mounted police officer.

During her time in the force, based largely in Cardiff, Sian escorted Prince William and the Welsh national rugby, she was also there for the Wales football team’s Euro homecoming after reaching the semi-finals in 2016, and has been called in to help deal with riots.

These days Sian enjoys a quieter life in Pembrokeshire with her husband and two children, but she still keeps herself busy running her successful business, which she established in April 2018.

While she said it was daunting starting up her own business, Sian explained there is help out there for any woman looking to go it on her own.

“We received a lot of help from Business Wales, said Sian. “Having spent 20 years in the police I did not know how to run a business and they helped with my marketing.

Millin Brook continues to grow and Sian has been recognised with a string of awards, including Best Family Business at the Welsh Women’s Awards, Best Rural Start Up at the Wales Start Up Awards, Best Rural Start Up Business (regional winner) at the Rural Business Awards, as well as entrepreneur of the year, and best home boarder.

Sian added: “We are overwhelmed with having our success acknowledged.”

Millen Brook Luxury Dog Boarding can be found in the beautiful rolling valleys outside Haverfordwest, just off the A40 heading towards St Clears.

The boarding house is a little different, offering pooches a ‘holiday’ that includes professional baths accompanied by embroidered towels.

“We offer a five-star country retreat for dogs,” said Sian. “We saw a gap in the market in Pembrokeshire and went for it.

“We offer trips to the beach, daily grooming, quality treats and they get baths with shampoo in our professional dog bath.”

Sian’s husband Dave is amazed at what his wife has achieved.

“I think she’s inspirational,” said Dave. “She built the business up from nothing and she is the one with all the ideas.”

When asked what piece of advice she could offer someone looking to start up a new businesses, Sian said: “Follow your dreams and go for it.

“Having never run a business before it is daunting but there is help out there.”

If you want to find out more visit the website millinbrook.co.uk