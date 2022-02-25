A construction contract to build the new Welsh-medium school in Pembroke will be awarded as soon as increased funding costs – more than double the original amount – are agreed by Welsh Government.
Morgan Sindall Construction and Infrastructure Ltd will be awarded the main contact for Ysgol Bro Penfro, due to be built on a site near Ysgol Harri Tudor following recent planning approval.
Cabinet member for education Cllr Guy Woodham will consult with the director of community services once final ministerial approval is granted by Welsh Government for additional funds with delegated powers to award the contract.
The delegation was requested to mitigate any delay in the programme delivery and the additional project costs due to construction inflation, said Cllr Woodham.
The approved capital investment from Welsh Government is £6,650,780, but additional client requirements, ecology requirements, construction inflation and abnormals with ground/site conditions that was not detected at feasibility stage have led to an increase of £7,335,039 – a total project cost of £13,985,819.
A report to cabinet on Thursday (February 24) adds that the current costs are based on a construction programme start date of May 2022 – advance ecology works are to start next month – with a planned opening in September 2023.
