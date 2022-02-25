Health minister Eluned Morgan has announced a further £500,000 to improve community access to defibrillators across Wales.
The funding will enable community groups, sports grounds and public organisations to access a defibrillator and is a further boost to the £500,000 that was announced in September 2021.
The previous funding saw more than 400 applications for defibrillators approved, including from local councils, residents' associations, gyms, schools, sportong ve nues, childcare venues and places of worship.
A person's chance of surviving an out-of-hospital cardiac arrest decreases by an estimated 10 percent a minute. Every year in Wales around 6,000 people suffer sudden cardiac arrest.
