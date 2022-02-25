Changes to the council’s “organisational operation model” proposed by Pembrokeshire’s new chief executive have been backed by a committee.
Senior staff committee discussed the proposals to modify three chief officer roles as outlined in a report by Will Bramble at its meeting on Tuesday, February 22.
“The first phase of that structural evolution does need a realistic acceptance that there will be a requirement to invest some additional resource at the senior management level, at least in the short to medium term,” a report to committee states.
Phase two is set to focus on including public protection with the housing services function, establishing a ‘corporate landlord’ function, the organisational location of building maintenance, realigning reporting of the head of economy and regeneration to the chief executive and realignment of corporate governance and registration services under head of law and governance.
Councillors approved establishing the post of head of law and governance – combining the monitoring officer and head of legal services role, establishing a head of planning and creating an assistant chief executive role.
Cllr Reg Owens voted against the head of law and governance role, raising concerns about the need for the two roles to be independent of one another.
