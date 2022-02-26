A MAN from Pembrokeshire lost his licence after speeding on the M4, a court heard.
On June 25, Alexis Michael Harakis, of Clunderwen, drove his Peugeot 407 along an average speed detection zone set up on the motorway at 59mph. The limit for that section of the motorway was set at 50mph.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 24, 50-year-old Harakis pleaded guilty to a charge of speeding.
He was disqualified from driving for six months due to repeat offending, after his driving record was endorsed with three points.
Harakis was also fined £66 and made to pay a surcharge of £34.
He has until March 24 to pay the outstanding debt.
