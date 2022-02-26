A MAN breached a domestic violence protection order, a court heard.
On February 24 at Haverfordwest Gareth Roberts, of the town’s Hawthorn Rise, breached the order made by Llanelli Magistrates Court on January 28 by entering the address of the person the order was made to protect.
Present at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on February 24, 30-year-old Roberts pleaded guilty to one charge of breaking the order.
He was fined £50 and has until March 24 to pay the outstanding debt.
