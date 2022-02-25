Hand-crafted green hearts were handed out on Valentine's Day by members of Narberth WI.
In what is now an annual gesture, the ladies took to Narberth High Street to give away the hearts and explain their significance in relation to climate change.
Other WIs also gave out green hearts at their meetings.
The green gesture is part of the Climate Coalition’s Show the Love campaign.
A WI spokeswoman said: "Climate change is already affecting the things we love and can be seen through extreme weather events like increased flooding, summer heat waves or droughts, it is changing our seasons, disturbing the journeys of migrating birds and affecting crops and flowers."
Over the coming months, the WI will be continuing to work closely with the Climate Coalition to get ready for the rescheduled COP26 in Glasgow.
President of Narberth WI, Judy Smith said that they were delighted to be able to take part in the campaign this year again and the green hearts were so appreciated by everyone who received one.
