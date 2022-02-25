A salvage operation is currently underway at Fishguard Harbour to recover a maintenance platform swept onto its side during storm Franklin.
The barge became submerged during the early hours of Tuesday, February 22. Stena Line, which operates the harbour, said that nobody was injured during the incident and it did not cause any pollution.
“Stena Line can confirm that a maintenance platform (jack up barge) submerged during Storm Franklin in the early hours of 22 Feb 2022, in Fishguard Port,”said a spokesperson for the company.
“There were no injuries, and no pollution was caused. A salvage operation is currently under way to recover the barge, which is not affecting the day-to-day operation of the port.”
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.