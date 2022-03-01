From its four depots at Crymych, Whitland, Llandow & Raglan RIVERLEA cover all South and West Wales. RIVERLEA has been providing first-class service to the agricultural and construction industries since 1971. We are committed to going the extra mile to provide support for all our customers and our highly skilled team are well-placed to advise you on the machinery and equipment you need to run a successful horticultural, construction or agricultural operation.
We supply brand-new CLAAS machines, ranging from mowers and tractors to fertilisers and telehandlers. Renowned for their innovative approach, CLAAS use cutting-edge technology to power reliable and fuel-efficient machinery.
We also supply equipment by franchises such as Case Construction, Manitou, Ifor Williams Trailers, Husqvarna, McConnel and many more. Alongside our new machinery we also supply a wide range of used equipment, available at all our depots.
ur highly skilled team of engineers and well-stocked Parts departments mean that we can deliver excellent customer service.
Riverlea Industrial
Riverlea Industrial handles all aspects of construction machinery, from sales, parts and servicing. Our main franchise, Case Construction Equipment, offers a superb range from the smallest compactor plate to the largest 50 ton excavator as well as skid steer loaders.
Other main franchises include MANITOU, a comprehensive range including telescopic handlers & forklifts, TEREX compact equipment, JENSEN wood chippers, and IFOR WILLIAMS trailers to name but a few. With a constant changing selection of used stock also available, we are able to offer many options when looking for your next piece of equipment however large or small.
Our extensive knowledge, experience, fully equipped workshop and highly trained mobile service technicians make us an ideal solution for all your construction equipment requirements. We pride ourselves on giving an excellent after sales service, which we fully understand is a necessity when running a successful business.
Find out more at the website: riverlea.claas-dealer.co.uk
