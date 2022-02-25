It's been a long time coming, but Pembrokeshire's newest branch of The Original Factory Shop finally opened its doors to the public today, Friday, February 25.

The store initially denied it was coming when rumours started circulating late last year.

Despite this it started to advertise for jobs the following month and has now recruited nine members of staff including a store manager on up to £23,500 per annum, an assistant manager earning up to £19,500 per annum, a supervisor on a "competitive salary," and several part time sales staff on national minimum wage.

More jobs were advertised this month for enthusiastic flexible people, who can work extra hours where needed.

This morning Fishguard mayor, Jackie Stokes, officially opened the store at 8 High Street which will provide customers with a range of bargain-based clothing, pet products, electricals, homewares, a party shop service and reserve and collect to Fishguard residents.

Opinion has been split over the new Fishguard store with some saying that it will be a boost to the town centre and other worrying that it might force other Fishguard businesses to close.

Nicola Clark the new store manager said that hundreds of people had visited the shop today and feedback had been very positive.

"Today has been a very busy trading day seeing hundreds of locals flood into the shop buying various items from all departments," she said.

"Customer feedback has been very positive, expressing how good it is to have a shop back in the town boosting the ecomony.

"As a business we are pleased to be welcomed into the community delivering fresh and exciting items every week. We look forward to serving all of our customers in the future.

Fishguard's The Original Factory Shop will be open seven days a week, from 9am to 5.30pm Monday to Saturday and 10am until 4pm on Sunday.