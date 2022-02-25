Preseli Pembrokeshire Member of Parliament, Stephen Crabb, has spoken of his support for Ukraine in their fight to defend their freedom and democracy following Russian invasion.
Speaking in the House of Commons this week, following the emergency statements given by the Prime Minister, Mr Crabb stressed the importance of maintaining a united front, whilst pushing for the toughest economic sanctions possible.
He also highlighted the cost that imposing such sanctions will have to UK interests, but noted that these equate to nothing compared to what the people of Ukraine are experiencing.
"The full-scale military onslaught that the intelligence agencies had warned about is happening," he said.
"We must do everything in our power to stop Putin and his gangster government from destroying democracy and the livelihoods of the Ukrainian people. That means imposing the strictest possible sanctions.
"It is extremely difficult to comprehend what the people of Ukraine are going through right now. But I have been struck all week by the depth of concern from Pembrokeshire constituents for the Ukrainian people.
"There is a real feeling of widespread shock and alarm and we all stand united with Ukraine during this dark time. Pembrokeshire stands with Ukraine."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.