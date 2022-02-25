THE total amount raised by the Mwnt Church fund-raising appeal has amounted to over £35,000.

Launched on New Year’s Day, the appeal was the direct response to two shocking incidents of criminal damage on Eglwys y Grôg during December.

The local community was united in their condemnation of these attacks on an iconic place of worship.

On January 1, a phone call from Mwnt church member Maggie Hughes prompted local councillor Clive Davies to set up a Just Giving page in a bid to raise funds for repairs.

Within three days the initial £20,000 target had been reached as donations poured in from across the world.

The fighting fund had increased to £30,000 by the end of the month as cheques and cash donations continued to arrive along with offers of help.

“I am humbled by the response,” said Cllr Davies, “from across Wales, the UK and globally.

“Also, the lovely comments - people sharing their thoughts and experience of visiting the church.

“Sadly, future security must be taken into account and again we are grateful for the numerous suggestions and expressions of support.

“This peaceful church, which many use for quiet contemplation and prayer, needs to be open, but kept safe.

“Hopefully by the summer, it will be fully restored and an open air service can be organised.

“I would also like to thank Dyfed Powys Police for their advice and also updates on the criminal investigation which is progressing and hopefully will lead to a result once final forensic information is presented.”

Church vicar Rev John S Bennett, said: “Eglwys y Grog, Mwnt, is such a special church, a place where God has been worshiped and people have prayed for hundreds of years.

“Its location speaks of both the beauty and the power of God.

“Mwnt is often spoken of as a ‘thin place’, a place where the Lord’s presence seems so real.

“We were so sad following the vandalism to our church, but God can always bring good out of bad situations, and that is what we have experienced through the generosity of so many people.”