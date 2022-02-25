A rare partnership on a tv quiz show has delighted millions of viewers.

When Lloyd Davies appeared on ITV’s The Chase yesterday, Thursday February 24, his guide dog Harvey was right by his side.

Three-year-old black labradoodle Harvey behaved impeccably as Lloyd, 28, stood under the spotlight of the show.

“It was a phenomenal experience to be on The Chase, as I’ve always wanted to take part,” said keen quizzer Lloyd, who is originally from Manorbier. “After I started losing my sight when I was 20, it was one of the few programmes I could follow because there are so many verbal clues and sounds.”

Although Lloyd was disappointed to be knocked out in the first round after being caught by Mark ‘The Beast’ Labbett, he was still thrilled to have been part of The Chase.

He praised show host Bradley Walsh and all the studio team for their welcome, attention to accessibility and kindness to him and Harvey.

Lloyd said:

“Everybody loved Harvey, and he was so well-behaved. He’s an amazing advert for guide dogs. And in fact, I had an Instagram message from Guide Dogs UK saying ‘You and Harvey did amazingly’, which was really nice.”

Sports enthusiast Lloyd, who competes in disabled strongman events, works for Carmarthenshire County Council as a trainee rehabilitation officer for visually-impaired people – and of course, takes Harvey to work with him.

“He’s a beautiful dog, really cool and he gets so much attention when we’re out – probably a bit too much at times,” admitted Lloyd, who now lives near Cross Hands.

“He’s a marvellous worker, but when he’s off duty he just enjoys being an ordinary dog and he loves playing with my partner Claire’s two children and chasing a ball.

“From my point of view, having a guide dog is not just to make sure that I get around safely, but also to show that I do need a bit more help than most other people.”

*The Chase: weekdays on ITV at 5pm and on ITV Hub.