A club that brings people together to learn new art and craft skills has scooped a Pride in Pembrokeshire Award.

The award for November/December 2021 was presented to Kilgetty & Begelly Art and Craft Club.

The club has around 25 members who enjoy activities including knitting, sewing, card making, scrapbooking, crochet and making memory books and boxes.

The club encourages people to socialise and mix with others who they may not normally meet.

The Pride in Pembrokeshire Award is a Public Service Board (PSB) initiative that recognises and celebrates the efforts of community groups whose work improves the well-being of people and communities in Pembrokeshire.

The November/December award was sponsored by Hywel Dda University Health Board. The winner receives £200 and has their work featured in the Western Telegraph.

In the letter confirming the award, PSB chair Tegryn Jones said: “Panel members felt that the group brings together the community to establish friendships, combating loneliness and social isolation of vulnerable people.

“The work of the group provides social value and impact to its community, promoting cohesion and tackling rurality.”

Wendy Morse of Kilgetty & Begelly Art and Craft Club, said:

“I am particularly proud of this group, which has kept growing. People have got together from all walks of life and made friends and shared their experiences and their time to help each other.

“People give their time freely and patiently and the smile on people’s faces when they complete their project is such a joy.”

Elaine Lorton, county director of Hywel Dda University Health Board, added: “The health board is really proud to be able to sponsor this award for the Kilgetty & Begelly Art and Craft Club.

“The passion and commitment to support the community, enable people to connect with each other, contribute back to the group and develop for the future was clear from the application.

“At such a time where isolation and loneliness has grown, local groups which bring joy to people are so very important to support.”

To apply for a Pride in Pembrokeshire Award, detail how you think your work contributes to improving the economic, social, cultural and/or environmental well-being of your community.

You should describe the role of volunteers in helping to deliver your aims.

The full criteria and more information is available at https://www.pembrokeshire.gov.uk/public-services-board/pride-in-pembrokeshire-award

You can also find a download for the application form via the above link.

Once the application form is completed, please send to: Vanessa John, Third Sector Support Manager, PAVS, 36/38 High Street, Haverfordwest, Pembrokeshire SA61 2DA or e-mail to development@pavs.org.uk