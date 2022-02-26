A Pembrokeshire charity, which cares for ‘the most neglected and misunderstood’ family pet, says it is being forced to downsize as a direct result of changes to the Workplace Apprenticeship scheme.

Nibbles Rodent and Rabbit Rescue near Crymych provides unwanted, neglected and abandoned rabbits and rodents with vitally needed rescue support.

The pandemic pet boom also saw bunny sales soar. However, a recent survey showed nearly half of these first-time owners now regretted their choice.

Like all animal rescues, Nibbles has received an unprecedented number of requests to take in unwanted rabbits since lockdown restrictions were lifted.

The charity invested over £4,000 last year in preparing land to accommodate further rabbit housing, with plans to start building new enclosures to cater for 10 additional rabbits.

At the end of last year it also created emergency space for rabbits who'd been dumped, and rabbits in urgent need of veterinary treatment.

“We've seen an alarming increase in cases of neglect and situations where welfare has been severely compromised,” said Siobhan.

Nibbles relied on apprentice Jessica to help cater for increasing demand. The charity had managed to secure enough funding to her further training and provide a second placement for a new learner.

However, changes to the Workplace Apprenticeships which happened at the end of last year with ‘no consultation or warning’ meant that they can no longer support an apprentice and will have to forgo expansion plans.

Siobhan explained that the changed had increased the length of all apprenticeships t two years and put pay up in the second year to national minimum wage. This has more than doubled the amount of money needed to take on an apprentice.

The changes mean that Nibbles has had to let Jessica go with no hope of recruiting anybody else.

“The sudden changes made to the scheme have now left us unable to continue, with the financial commitment tripling to over £21,000,” said Siobhan. “We simply do not have the funding available and as a result we can no longer participate in the scheme.

“Jessica has been an invaluable addition to the welfare team, and will be sorely missed.”

She said that the charity had been forced to close a significant number of its current enclosures to new arrivals for the foreseeable future as a direct result of reduced staffing.

“This couldn't have happened at a worse time. We are going to be forced to turn away more rabbits than ever before,” said Siobhan.

“In addition, young learners seeking these rare and valuable opportunities, to gain real-life hands-on experience, and a nationally recognised qualification, have been left stranded.”

Nibbles is now asking members of the public to pledge just £2 a month to generate the funding to ‘change the future for both young learners and rabbits and rodents’.