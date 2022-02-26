Pembrokeshire is the greenest places to work in England and Wales, according to recently released figures.

New research by Property Inspect used renewable energy generation, EV charging points, vehicle traffic and the energy performance of commercial buildings and found that Pembrokeshire is the best place for green working.

The figures show that the county has 85.20 charging devices per 100,000, 46.95 percent of properties with an energy performance rating of C or above and the highest amount of renewable energy generation at 266,746 MWh.

Pembrokeshire came above Brighton and Hove, Reading and Southampton as well as rating above Carmarthenshire and Swansea which were placed fifth and seventh respectively.

With the Future of the Workplace survey showing that 72% of workers are concerned about the environmental ethics of their employer, sustainability is a huge influence on people’s workplace choices.

The push towards net-zero by 2030 will also take a significant effort on the part of employers to consider the full impacts of their business, including the impacts of their staff.

Warrick Swift, commercial director of Property Inspect said: “We hope people living and working in Pembrokeshire will take pride in how their working lives are contributing to positive changes on the environment but we must all recognise there’s still a long way to go “Investors, employees and customers are considering the environmental impacts of the businesses they interact with so it’s important for business owners, new and old, to think holistically about how they operate and what they can do to improve.

“The intent of this study was to analyse the sustainability of a range of factors that affect everyday workers and highlight how businesses and local councils can create more eco-friendly workplaces that will attract the right people.”