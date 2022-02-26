NEXT month will see Theatr Felinfach’s first professional show in two years when Y Consortiwm Cymraeg’s inaugural production will be a new translation of Willy Russell's hit comedy Shirley Valentine on Friday, March 11 at 7:30 pm.

Described as ‘a heart-warming comedy’ by the author of 'Blood Brothers' and 'Educating Rita', the film version that starred Pauline Collins and Tom Conti was nominated for an Oscar in 1989.

It became an overnight classic with its contrast between the unhurried atmosphere of urban suburbs and the glittering glamour of Greece pervading the imagination of a whole generation of theatre goers and cinema fans.

Shelley, a BAFTA Cymru-nominated actress, is known to screen and stage audiences across Wales.

She recently starred in Keeping Faith, Casualty, Gwaith Cartref and as Stacey Jones in Pobol Y Cwm. Other credits include, Svengali, The Green Hollow, and Hinterland for the BBC.

Shelley currently entertains audiences on BBC Radio Wales every Saturday morning with her co-presenter Rhydian Bowen Phillips.

Describing the opportunity to play Shirley, she said: “I am delighted (and terrified) to be given the opportunity to play the iconic Shirley Valentine and I cannot wait to get into the rehearsal room with Geinor and Manon.

“Shirley is a funny, brave, spirited character yet she is unfulfilled and frustrated. She challenges herself to make big changes before her life completely passes her by and I look forward to going on the rollercoaster with her!

“This great play is poignant, uplifting and to be able to play Shirley through the medium of Welsh, throughout Wales, is a fantastic challenge and great honour.”

Manon Eames has translated the acclaimed play of the stuck-in-a-rut housewife who leaves behind her husband and seeks adventure and romance on a Greek Island.

An experienced writer, actress and presenter based in south Wales, she has written regularly for Pobol Y Cwm and 2017 saw the publication of her first novel, ‘Porth Y Byddar’.

Y Consortiwm Cymraeg was set up by award-winning Theatr na nÓg and three venues to present high-quality accessible Welsh language theatre.

They also aim to produce a programme of participation for communities to improve their language skills and also engage in arts and culture on their doorstep.

Rhian Dafydd, Business and Marketing Manager at Theatr Felinfach is delighted that their first professional performance in 2 years will be a Welsh language production.

“The last two years have been very challenging and we’re so looking forward to hosting this translation of a high-profile production that will appeal to a wide audience,” she said.

“I’m hoping it’s just what we need to get things moving again.”

Tickets available from the box office on 01570 470697 between 9:30am and 4:30pm Monday to Friday.

Covid-19 guidelines will be implemented and social distancing measures will be in place.

To gain entry to the theatre you will need:

• proof of Identity (for those over 18), for example a passport, driving licence, or electricity / telephone bill

• evidence of a negative lateral flow test taken no more than 24 hours prior to the performance and registered with the NHS (11+) https://www.gov.uk/report-covid19-result.

You will receive a text message, confirmation email or update to your NHS app to show as evidence.

• name and contact number of everyone in your group for Track and Trace purposes.

• If someone in your group is unable to attend the performance and the ticket is offered to someone else, the theatre will need the new contact details.

