Nearly three-quarters of adults in Pembrokeshire have had a Covid-19 booster jab, new figures reveal.
Public Health Wales data shows 74,764 people aged 18 and over had been triple-jabbed up to Sunday, February 20 in the fight against coronavirus – 71 per cent of Pembrokeshire’s adult population.
A higher figure of 91,881 – 87 per cent– had received two doses of the vaccine by that date.
They make up part of the 94,554 people who have been given at least one jab – 89% of the over-18 population.
Figures for under-18s show 32% of 12 to 15-year-olds had received two doses by February 20, as had 55% of 16 and 17-year-olds in the area.
The data for each age group in the area shows that a higher percentage of older people had been fully vaccinated, with the figures as follows:
- 16 to 17 – 1,503 fully vaccinated (55%)
- 18 to 29 – 11,758 fully vaccinated (75%)
- 30 to 39 – 11,050 fully vaccinated (76%)
- 40 to 49 – 11,606 fully vaccinated (83%)
- 50 to 54 – 7,836 fully vaccinated (87%)
- 55 to 59 – 9,086 fully vaccinated (90%)
- 60 to 64 – 8,844 fully vaccinated (93%)
- 65 to 69 – 8,155 fully vaccinated (94%)
- 70 to 74 – 8,234 fully vaccinated (96%)
- 75 to 79 – 6,926 fully vaccinated (96%)
- 80 and over – 8,386 fully vaccinated (95%)
Across Wales, 2.4 million people have had both doses, equating to 87% of the over-12 population, while 2.5 million (92%) have had at least one dose and 1.9 million people (69%) have had a booster vaccination.
The rates have been updated using recently released 2020 mid-year population estimates from the Office for National Statistics.
The Welsh Government recently announced plans to offer the vaccine to children aged between five and 11 who are not in clinical at-risk groups.
