A man has been arrested for drink driving and driving otherwise than in accordance with his licence following a stop check in Haverfordwest.

The driver was stopped by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit (RPU) yesterday, Friday, morning. He was taken to Haverfordwest Police station where he gave an alcohol reading that was more than two and a half times the legal limit.

Police charged the man and released him on bail to attend court at a later date.