Senedd members have come together to condemn the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Paul Davies, Sam Kurtz and Jane Dodds have all spoken out about the crisis this week.

Mr Davies described Russia’s attack as ‘deplorable’, Mr Kurtz said Russia was acting as a ‘bully’ and Ms Dodds said the ‘rules-based international order is under threat like never before’.

Welsh Liberal Democrat and Senedd Regional Member for Mid and West Wales, Dodds said this was a critical time in European history.

She said: “The rules-based international order is under threat like never. After years of hybrid warfare, threats and provocations, which tragically have seen over 13,000 casualties in the last few years, a further Russian invasion into Ukraine is now underway.

“Russia’s invasion may seem like a far-flung conflict for many in Wales, but we must be unwavering in our support for the freedom of Ukraine or come to face the consequences in the future.

“The liberal values that have underpinned European peace security for generations, namely the respect for a rules-based international order, the right to national self-determination, international law and democracy are now directly under threat.”

Ms Dodds went on to say Ukraine is a free independent country and not the property of Russia.

“Ukraine has undergone a dramatic transition since the fall of the Soviet Union into a vibrant democracy," she added.

“The country is not the property of Russia, or more specifically Putin despite the effort of Putin’s regime to invoke imperialist propaganda of Russians and Ukrainians being ‘one people’.”

Conservative MS for Preseli Pembrokeshire Paul Davies said the attack on Ukraine is illegal and must be stopped.

“The Russian attack on Ukraine is deplorable and it’s vital that action is taken to condemn Putin’s actions.

“The UK Government has imposed a severe package of sanctions that will hit the Russian economy – sending a strong signal that the UK will not stand by in the face of an unprovoked, illegal and premeditated attack against a sovereign democratic state," he added.

Senedd Constituency Member for Welsh Conservative Party representing Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire, Mr Kurtz said the UK must respond by every means possible to support Ukraine.

“Putin’s Russia is behaving like a bully, and all bullies must be stood up to.

“Ukrainian sovereignty has been violated and innocent civilians will be killed by Russia’s desire for conflict," he said.

“We must work to preserve the freedom, democracy and sovereignty of Ukraine.”