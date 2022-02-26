Another Pembrokeshire driver has fallen foul of the average speed cameras at Port Talbot and now has to pay a total of £193 as well as having his driver’s licence endorsed with three points.
Barry John of Augustine Way, Haverfordwest, admitted driving over the limit in the 50 zone at Port Talbot on August 9 last year.
The court heard that the average speed cameras along the M4 at Port Talbot recorded John’s Audi A4 travelling at 57mph.
John, 47, entered a guilty plea via the single justice procedure.
He was fined £100 and must pay costs of £90 and a victim surcharge of £3. Magistrates also endorsed his driving licence with three points.
John has until March 21 to pay the total of £193.
