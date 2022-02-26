A Pembrokeshire business that has delighted customers, and featured in Vogue, with unique pieces of bespoke wooden furniture is closing the doors of its Pembroke Dock workshop next month.

Local company Uniqueworks crafts one off handmade pieces from Welsh and British Hardwoods, seeking out quirky and unusual cuts of wood to incorporate knots, burrs, graininess and wavy edges.

To date more than four hundred individual items of furniture have been hand-crafted for customers, by Jake Humphries, cabinet maker and co-founder, from the workshop overlooking the estuary in Pembroke Dock.

Founders Stephanie Smith and Jake opened their first high street shop in Pembroke in 2009, followed by successive shops in Carmarthen and Narberth.

Their speciality lies in blending traditional woodworking techniques with a classic look and insisting on using only Welsh and British native trees for their timber.

Very often it is the very gnarly bits of wood, full of knots and character which catch Jake’s attention, to incorporate into the design.

Having appeared in Vogue magazine, Uniqueworks has also been commissioned to make furniture for Pembroke Castle, The National Botanic Garden of Wales and The World Leader’s Lounge at the NATO Summit Wales.

Centre-piece dining tables have also been made for The Grove, Narberth and for the new wild food restaurant, Annwn, at Lawrenny.

However, the company will be closing in March and leaving the county to pursue a new direction on the Welsh Borders.

“We’ve been making furniture here for thirteen years now and it seems to have been all we’ve lived and breathed throughout that time,’” said Jake.

“It’s hugely sad to be not making any more furniture, but an opportunity has emerged for us at our sawmill in Herefordshire and it feels like the right time to try something new”.

“We really will miss our customers,” said Stephanie, “and we’d like to send a big thank you to everyone who’s supported us along the way and sent us good wishes for our new adventure.”

A sale of furniture stock and equipment at the workshop will start immediately. For more details, ring 07967 737689.