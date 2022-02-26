Tesco and Waitrose have issued urgent DO NOT EAT warnings to shoppers amid a recall on popular items sold in each supermarket.
Both supermarket chains will be offering a full refund to consumers as the products are recalled from the shelves amid salmonella fears.
Salmonella infection usually causes diarrhoea, fever and stomach cramps. Symptoms can begin six hours to six days after infection and can last up to a week.
Here is all you need to know as Tesco and Waitrose move to warn consumers of potential health risks.
Tesco recall Hog Roast Style Pork amid salmonella fears
Tesco is recalling Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce because the crackling crumb sachet within the pack may contain Salmonella.
In a recall notice, Tesco said: “We have been made aware that the crackling crumb sachet in certain date codes of Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork With Apple Sauce 425g may contain Salmonella.
“Please do not use this product instead return any affected product to store where a full refund will be given. No receipt is required.”
It added: “Tesco apologises to our customers for any inconvenience caused.”
Tesco Hog Roast Style Pork with Apple Sauce (suitable for freezing)
Products details:
- Pack size: 425g
- Use by: 06 January 2022, 09 January 2022, 15 January 2022, 17 January 2022, 6 February 2022, 8 March 2022, 9 March 2022
Waitrose recalls Green Pesto with Basil amid Salmonella fears
Waitrose is recalling Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil because salmonella has been found in the product.
Point of sales notices have been displayed in all retail stores selling the product.
An 'important safety notice' reads: "Waitrose is recalling the above product as a precautionary measure due to the potential presence of Salmonella, which may lead to illness if consumed."
It adds:"We apologise that it has been necessary to recall this product and for the inconvenience caused."
Waitrose & Partners Green Pesto with Basil
Product details:
- Pack size:145g
- Use by: 27 February 2022
