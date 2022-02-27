Pembrokeshire has ranked among the top ten stargazing spots in the UK, according to research released this week.

Essential Living’s research team scoped out the best spots for stargazing in the country using a number of factors including the highest hills to help get closer to the stars, plus the volume of light pollution and rainfall in each area to assure the stargazing experience is not ruined by bad weather.

The team also took into account how easy it is to access each stargazing spot by looking accessibility by train at the number of Airbnb listings in the area.

On top of all of that, they assessed how well each spot scores on social media by comparing Instagram hashtags with Google reviews — all to determine the most perfect stargazing trip in the UK.

Pembrokeshire Coast National Park was rated highly for its low Bortle Class light pollution score, a scale that measures the night sky's brightness, the astronomical observability of celestial objects and the interference caused by light pollution.

Pembrokeshire also scored well for accessibility with the nearest train station just 5.8 miles away from the park.

“Stargazing is a sure-fire way to feel closer to nature, as well as the people you choose to share the experience with,” said a spokesperson for Essential Living.

“The peaceful and low-cost nature of this activity means that it is also a great way to help relieve the stress of city life and find your inner peace.

“If you are going to take some time out in the countryside, then it should go without saying that you want the experience to feel perfect.”