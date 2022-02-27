A vey special cat and a 20-week-old pup are among the animals from Greenacres Animal Rescue, Pembrokeshire, that are looking for their forever homes this week. Can you help?

Morgan is a three-year-old male ginger Persian, he is a nice lad that has come from a multi-cat household.

Sadly Morgan was quite matted on arrival at Greenacres and required some of his body to be shaved. The rescue is looking for an experienced Persian home for Morgan that fully understands the breed and coat care.

Morgan is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

A special appeal is going out for Piper who needs someone to love her. Piper arrived at Greenacres as a stray with extensive cancerous tumours on her ears.

she underwent surgery and has spent the last few weeks recovering. A sweet and very friendly, nice natured girl, she now needs someone to look past her unique experience and love her regardless.

Piper is believed to be around 12 years old. She is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Doesn’t he look a bundle of fun? Charlie is a 20 week old Collie cross Kelpie pup. True to his breed he is bright, lively and loving life. He needs an active family home that will commit time to his training and socialisation.

He mixes well with other dogs and is a very sweet, loving lad.

Charlie is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

Pringle is a very handsome three-year-old Saluki Lurcher. He was originally brought in as a stray by the local authority dog warden.

Pringle is a typical sighthound. He loves to run and loves to sleep. He mixes well with other dogs but needs a dog that likes to play. Pringle cannot live with cats.

Pringle is neutered, vaccinated and microchipped and will come with a Burns Pet Nutrition adoption pack plus five weeks free Agria pet insurance.

For information on how to adopt these four, or a whole host of other adorable animals, visit www.greenacresrescue.org.uk.