A recovery operation is currently underway in a Pembrokeshire town centre following a collision involving a scaffolding lorry and a car.
Police attended the scene at West Street, Fishguard, earlier this morning and traffic was said to have coped well.
An eyewitness said that the impact had appeared to have occurred between the back of the scaffolding lorry and a small black car.
We will bring you more on this as we have it.
