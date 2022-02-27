Homes without mains gas supply should not have to pay more for energy, Ceredigion MP Ben Lake has stated.

Mr Lake has supported a Private Members Bill, tabled by Drew Hendry MP, which will ensure that households do not have to pay more for energy because they do not have access to mains gas supply.

The Energy Pricing (Off Gas Grid Households) Bill was successfully tabled in the Commons on Wednesday, 23 February.

The UK Government is under renewed pressure to help households hit with the extra costs for living in areas without mains gas.

The current price cap is based on the assumption that household energy consumption is split 80% gas and 20% electricity – however nearly 20% of households across Wales currently live in an off-gas area.

In rural areas such as Ceredigion, that figure rises to more than 80%.

As a result, off-grid homes are forced to pay three to four times more on their energy bills than the average household as they are not protected by the price cap.

Research by the Office for National Statistics notes that Ceredigion suffered the highest increase in fuel bills over any area in mainland UK in the past year, increasing by £863 on average.

Mr Lake said: “The UK Government have failed to consider the additional cost for households who do not have a main gas supply, despite 20% of households in Wales currently living in an off-gas area.”

“As a result, through no fault of their own, off-grid homes are set to pay energy bills three to four times higher than the average household despite using the same amount of energy.

"This is simply unacceptable.

“That is why I am supporting Drew Hendry MP’s Energy Pricing Bill. If introduced, it will force the UK Government to work alongside Ofgem to address the issue head on and set out a clear timetable to stop this form of discrimination once and for all.”