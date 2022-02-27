I’m a Celebrity winner Giovanna Fletcher is heading to Pembrokeshire to trek round the stunning coastline and raise cash for a charity close to her heart.

The author, vlogger, actress and presenter, who is married to Mc Fly’s Tom Fletcher is taking part in the 62-mile trek to raise funds for CoppaFeel! breast cancer education and prevention charity.

Giovanna is best known for her parenting content, Happy Mum, Happy Baby, which is a hit non-fiction book and podcast, in which she interviews famous mothers including the Duchess of Cambridge.

She has also written novels Billy and Me, You’re the One That I Want, Dream a Little Dream and Always with Love.

Her brother is The Only Way Is Essex star Mario Falcone.

She won I’m a Celebrity Get me Out of Here 2020 which was filmed at at Gwrych Castle due to Covid restrictions.

Along with dozens of other trekkers, including social media sensation Becky Cheetham from Cheethams with Dreams, the Queen of the Castle will take part in the five-day challenge covering stunning beaches and remote coves, camping each night at Porthclais Campsite.

The Coppatrek with Gi will take place from June 11-17 this year and participants need to pledge to raise a sponsorship target of £2,250 for CoppaFeel!.

“Back in 2017 I went on my first CoppaFeel! trek and had the best time ever,” Giovanna wrote, shortly before setting off on a fundraising trek last year.

“Don't get me wrong, the actual trek itself was gruelling and more challenging than I thought it would be but the people I met along the way were incredible, as was the knowledge that we'd all come together to raise money and awareness for breast cancer awareness charity CoppaFeel!

“Since that trek I have become a patron for the charity and I proudly spread the boob love to whoever will listen.

“Your donations will support CoppaFeel! who are on a mission to stamp out the late diagnosis of breast cancer by making sure that young people are regularly checking their boobs and know their bodies, and to be able to have the confidence to see their GP if something just doesn't feel normal.”

To join Giovanna and the other celebrity team captains raising cash for CoppaFeel! visit coppafeel.org/coppatrek-with-gi-2022.