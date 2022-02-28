Road closures will hit much of the M4 in Wales this week.
Overnight closures will impact various parts of the motorway around Newport, Cardiff and Swansea.
These are the sections of the M4 that will be disrupted by road closures this week.
M4 road closures
- M4 westbound, junction 23: The M4 will be closed around junction 23 for Rogiet this week. Overnight closures will allow maintenance work to take place between Monday night and Wednesday morning. The road will shut between 9pm and 6am each evening.
- M4 westbound, junction 24-25: Maintenance work will close the entry slip road of the M4’s westbound carriageway at junction 24 for Coldra this week. Overnight closures will take until Friday morning. The slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am each night.
- M4 westbound, junction 42-43: The M4 between junction 42 for Earlswood and junction 43 for Llandarcy overnight this week. The westbound carriageway will be closed between 8pm and 6am for much of the week. The closures will allow clearance work to take place. Closures end on Saturday morning.
- M4 westbound, junction 39: Maintenance work will close the westbound carriageway of the M4 at junction 39 for Groes this week. Closures will begin on Monday evening and continue through to Friday morning. The road will be closed each night between 8pm and 6am.
- M4 eastbound, junction 33-32: Junction 33 for Capel Llanilltern to junction 32 for Coryton will be closed overnight this week. The eastbound carriageway of the M4 will be shut to allow maintenance work to take place. It will close overnight each evening between Monday and Thursday. Closures will begin at 8pm and end at 6am.
