A new mural has been created to grace the walls of a local high school in a collaboration between Year 8 and artist Rhys Padarn Jones.
Ysgol Bro Gwaun pupils created the mural last month. As the school is on a journey to implement the New Curriculum at Key Stage 3, it was decided to ask members of the school community for their ideas regarding the area, what is relevant to the pupils and their expectations.
The mural features prominent aspects of the area such as the port and Stena Line, Jemima Nicholas, Castell Henllys and a line of Waldo William's work.
It also included the school, the badge and motto, Angori doeth, dyfodol disgalir (Anchor wise, bright future), and aspects of its culture.
“Thank you to everyone involved in organizing the event and to Rhys's hard work,” said a school spokesperson.
“Also to Year 8 pupils who completed the masterpiece.
“We look forward to seeing it located on a wall within the school soon.”
