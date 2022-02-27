A famous Tenby tourist attraction has been given a new lease of life in time to generate charity cash during the tourist season.

The Sunshine Home for the Blind model located on the resort’s Esplanade is a popular landmark for tourists and locals alike.

The model helped to raise funds for the blind babies who used to be housed at the Sunshine Home. Although the home no longer exists, the model has been kept, along with a donation box, so that it can help to raise funds for people affected by sight loss.

Tenby Rotary Club was approached by Wendy Morse from Kilgetty and Begelly Craft Group last year, who offered to renovate the much-loved model.

Kilgetty Men’s shed began by helping to rub down the front of the two big houses. Wendy Morse, chair person of Kilgetty and Begelly Craft Group, then painted the houses, created the window decorations, put flowers in the window boxes and created the park area, allotments and the duck pond area.

Wendy’s husband Rob created the farm area, cut all the boards to put the different sections on, and helped with some of the painting.

Maggie Harris made a lovely job of the front gardens, her husband, one of the men’s shed, assisted by Lesley Jordan, Wendy and her husband Rob painted the display box.

Helping to place the boards back in the box were, Steve Atkins, Vanessa Atkins, Wendy Morse, Rob Morse, Richard Harris, Maggie Harris, Lesley Jordan, Simon Rowley and Tricia Morse (Wendy’s daughter).

Last Friday, February 25, the work was completed, and the house and boards were placed back in to the display box ready for the visitors coming to Pembrokeshire.

All funds raised via donations to the model will go to help support people with sight loss. To donate just put a coin or two in the slots around the model; any denomination of coins is gratefully accepted.