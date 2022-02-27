A man was charged with drink driving during the early hours of yesterday, Saturday, morning.
The man was stopped breathalysed by Pembrokeshire Roads Policing Unit. He was then arrested for suspected driving over the legal drink-drive limit.
The driver was stopped in Haverfordwest. He was taken to the town’s police station where he provided a lowest station reading of more than two and a half times the legal limit.
The driver was released and bailed to attend court next month.
This is the second drink drive arrest in Haverfordwest over the space of 24 hours, with another man similarly over the limit, arrested and charged for drink driving and driving otherwise in accordance with his licence on Friday morning.
This driver was also bailed to attend court.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.