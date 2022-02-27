A vibrant new restaurant headed up by an award-winning, Pembrokeshire born, executive head chef, is coming to the county.

dulse, which will be situated at the new Tŷ Hotel at Milford Waterfront promises to ‘serve up pure freshness from the coast and countryside’.

Named after the edible variety of seaweed which grows in abundance around the Pembrokeshire coast, dulse will deliver memorable dining experiences that emulate Pembrokeshire’s coastal sights, sounds and sensations.

Returning to his roots after an extensive culinary career with the Celtic Collection, executive head chef Simon Crockford is delighted to bring diners a celebration of the best produce and flavours that west Wales has to offer, inspired by the fresh seafood and sparkling tides of his Pembrokeshire childhood.

Paying homage to Milford Haven’s waterfront location, the menu features fresh seafood, seasonal vegetables and of course, dulse. Bursting with ‘umami’ flavour, dulse will be used as a versatile ingredient throughout the menu.

Simon was crowned Wales National Chef of the Year in 2017, and has helped devise several dining concepts for the Celtic Collection but has never felt more passionately about a project than dulse.

“As a proud Pembrokeshire boy, I’ve always championed the great food to be found in this part of the country,” he said.

“Working with local producers and meeting the farmers and the fishermen who will be supplying the restaurant has been a dream come true.

“I am delighted to offer diners the chance to enjoy the freshest quality, seasonal produce from Pembrokeshire. We’ve created an exciting menu, inspired by the land and the coastline of west Wales, which not only complements the picturesque views of Milford Waterfront but also adds to the ambience at dulse.”

Located at the entrance to Milford Waterfront, the Tŷ Hotel Milford Waterfront will be operated and managed by the team behind the iconic Celtic Manor Resort when it opens in the Spring of 2022.

The hotel will boast 100 guest bedrooms, the new restaurant and bar, as well as a private dining area and an activity suite.

For more information, visit: www.ty-hotels.com/destinations/milford-waterfront