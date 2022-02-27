A Milford Haven woman is due to face trial later this year after denying using a motor vehicle without insurance and driving without L plates in 2015.
Tracy Anne Edwards appeared in front of Haverfordwest Magistrates Court last Thursday, February 24.
The court heard that Edwards, of Haven Drive, Hakin, drove her Volkswagon Golf Gti Turbo on A4076 Milford Road at Johnston with no insurance in force covering that use of the vehicle. The offence is alleged to have taken place on June 6, 2015.
Edwards, 55, is also accused of driving on the same road on the same date without L plates and unaccompanied by a qualified passenger, despite the fact that she was a provisional licence holder.
Edwards entered not guilty pleas to both offences. She also made a statutory declaration to the court relating to conviction at Llanelli Magistrates court on January 19, 2016 for using a motor vehicle without third part insurance and otherwise than in accordance with a licence.
Magistrates adjourned the case for trial at Haverfordwest Magistrates Court on April 20 this year. The prosecution was ordered to serve its evidence, including any unused material, by March 24.
