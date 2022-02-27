FIRST-HALF goals from Alhagi Touray Sisay and Jack Wilson ensured Haverfordwest County signed off the first phase of their Cymru Premier campaign on a positive note, with a 2-0 win over Cefn Druids at the Rock.

The Bluebirds remain second-from-bottom in the table, but having closed the gap on relegation rivals Barry Town United and Aberystwyth Town, new manager Nicky Hayen is hopeful he can steer his side away from danger.

"We had 15 cup finals when I arrived, and I said to the chairman that I'm not going to focus on one, two or three games, I'm going to focus on all 15 games that are left," said the Belgian coach, who was taking charge of his first match.

"I think if you saw the games that were played with the coaching staff managing the games, we played really well, we created a lot of chances and we probably deserved even more points than we have got at the moment.

"Like today, we were not efficient enough in those games, and this is something we can improve - when you have a lot of chances you have to score, because otherwise you play a draw or lose games that you don't deserve to lose.

"But it's a good result today, and I'm looking forward to the next game."

Tîm Nicky Hayen yn sicrhau buddugoliaeth o 2-0 dros y Derwyddon yn ei gêm gyntaf wrth y llyw.@HaverfordwestFC yn cau'r bwlch ar Y Barri i un pwynt ar waelod y gynghrair 🔵⚪️ pic.twitter.com/yxzJG0Yrlt — Sgorio ⚽️ (@sgorio) February 26, 2022

The Bluebirds were already two-goals up within 20 minutes against Cefn Druids, and Hayen could take plenty of heart from his team's overall performance as their basement opposition struggled to make any real impact on the game.

Touray Sisay tapped home the opener from close range, following Elliot Scotcher’s free-kick on the right, and the Bluebirds – having not won since their 1-0 triumph over Newtown at Bridge Meadow in October – soon doubled their lead.

This time Touray Sisay neatly offloaded the ball to Wilson just outside the area, and the wing-back took a couple of touches before powering home a superb strike into the top right corner on the net.

Touray Sisay was one of four changes to the side that drew 0-0 with Aberystwyth Town a fortnight ago, as he was selected to partner Jordan Davies up top, with Jazz Richards and Alaric Jones returning from injury, and Kurtis Rees replacing Corey Shephard in midfield.

Captain Dylan Rees missed the game through suspension, after receiving his fifth yellow card of the season against Aber last time out, and midfielder Kieran Lewis was forced off after 37 minutes, with Ricky Watts coming on in his place.

Druids came closest to replying when a defensive slip offered Niall Flint a golden chance, but keeper Lee Idzi saved well from close quarters, and at the other end Touray Sisay saw effort came back off the left post, from Davies's cross

Wing-back Ryan George, Scotcher and Jones also provided a few nervous moments for the Ancients' defence late on, but their fifth league win of the season moved the Bluebirds to within one point of 10th placed Barry Town United.

There were debuts off the bench in the closing minutes for Alex Worley and loanee Caleb Hughes, who joined the club in the January transfer window, in what was a satisfying win for the Bluebirds – but Hayen knows there is still room for improvement.

DRUIDS: Jones (C), Buckley, Mooney, Thomas (M. Williams 77′), Flint, Baio, Neto Antonio, Lambert, Garratt, Torres, Evans (Thain 59′). Substitutes not used: Evans, Durnell, R. Williams, Rogers

Yellow cards: Flint 62′, Mooney 65′, Torres 66′, M. Williams 81′

BLUEBIRDS: Idzi, Richards (George 66′), Scotcher, Patten, Jones, Wilson (Hughes 89′), K. Rees, Lewis (Watts 39′), Williams (Worley 89′), Touray Sisay (Fawcett 66′), Davies. Substitutes not used: Legrice, Humphreys. Yellow cards: Richards 36′.